National parks, historic sites partly reopening June 1

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 11:40 am EDT

A fishing boat is moored in Neddy Harbour in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Monday, August 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says national parks will resume some operations in June.

Wilkinson says some trails, day use areas, green spaces and recreational boating will be available starting June 1 at national parks, historic sites and waterways and national marine conservation areas.

Camping in parks will remain off limits at least until June 21, when the federal government will reassess whether it should be allowed.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual reopenings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments, that are administered by Parks Canada.

More to come

