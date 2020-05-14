N.S. premier says province would play 'support' role if Ottawa probes shooting

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier says his government would only play a “support” role if a public inquiry is called into a shooting rampage that took 22 lives in the province last month.

Premier Stephen McNeil said today there “will be a review I’m sure,” but it’s his belief the national government will lead and the provincial government will play a secondary role.

Federal Public Safety minister Bill Blair hasn’t yet commented on whether the Liberal government intends to call an independent commission of inquiry into the killings.

But McNeil told reporters that ultimately Ottawa will decide, noting the RCMP is a federal police force with national standards.

Some legal experts have argued an inquiry could be initiated by the province under its Public Inquiries Act.

That could allow for wide terms of reference on topics ranging from the role of domestic violence to the methods used to alert the public of the attacks.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press