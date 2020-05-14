Loading articles...

Man killed in Rexdale shooting, 3 suspects sought

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 8:52 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Homicide investigators have been called in following a fatal shooting in the north end of the city.

Police were called to the are of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West following reports of gunfire just before 8 p.m.

Police said the victim died of his injuries.

Police said witnesses reported three males were seen fleeing the area on foot.

