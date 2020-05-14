Loading articles...

Interview with Ontario MPP and registered nurse Natalia Kusendova

Jeffrey Halpenny, 680News

Before moving into politics, Natalia Kusendova worked as a nurse. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, she has returned to that role, to support fellow front line medical staff.

At 1:30 p.m. Eastern she will be speaking with 680’s Fil Marinto about the mental and physical challenges nurses face while caring for COVID19 patients, and what the experience is like for those suffering from the disease.

 

