Greece: Migrants jailed for detention centre riot

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities say two Afghan men have been jailed for six years and nine months each after being convicted of participating in riots this week at a migrant detention centre near the border with Turkey where some 150 unaccompanied minors are being held.

The two men, aged 22 and 23, were found guilty by a court Thursday of causing serious property damage, assault, and participation in a violent revolt and were each fined 1,375 euros. Both men told the court they had not been involved in the violence.

Twenty-six minors, all from Afghanistan, were also arrested following the rioting at the detention centre where protesters threw kitchen appliances at police, caused extensive property damage and set fires, according to officials from the detention centre.

The minors were to be tried separately at a later date.

Despite repeated complaints by human rights groups, Greece continues to detain many unaccompanied minors. The government says it is trying to expand efforts to move the minors to other European Union countries. About 250 migrants are currently being held at the detention site.

The Associated Press

