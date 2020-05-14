Homicide investigating fatal apartment fire near Yonge and Davisville

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead following a fire at an apartment building in midtown Toronto.

Emerency crews were called to the building on Balliol Street near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials said they received reports of smoke in the laundry room on the second floor.

Firefighters found the man on the second floor but the exact location is not yet known.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.