CW 2020 schedule pairs new series 'Walker,' 'Legacies'

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 7:19 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — CW’s prime-time schedule for January 2020:

Monday

8 p.m. – “All American”

9 p.m. – “Black Lightning”

Tuesday

8 p.m. – “The Flash”

9 p.m. – “Superman & Lois”

Wednesday

8 p.m. – “Riverdale”

9 p.m. – “Nancy Drew”

Thursday

8 p.m. – “Walker”

9 p.m. – “Legacies”

Friday

8 p.m. – ”Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

9 p.m. – “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Sunday

8:00 p.m. -“Batwoman”

9:00 p.m. – “Charmed”

The Associated Press

