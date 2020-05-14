Loading articles...

What we do (and don't) know about the coronavirus and kids

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 5:13 am EDT

Children draw on the asphalt with crayons.

In today’s Big Story podcast, schools in parts of Quebec reopened this week — though they look different. And other parts of the country will likely be considering this move soon. And as this happens we still don’t know exactly how children contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. Nor do we know how they’re impacted by it.

There are a couple of efforts underway to change that in Canada, if we can gather enough data quickly enough to report it. And even though we’re doing all we can, we also won’t really know how this virus behaves in kids until they’re back in their natural element … which means school. So what happens next? And what do we need to be aware of?

GUEST: Kelly Grant, national health reporter, The Globe and Mail

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:06 AM
Stopped transport truck #SB427 express at Rathburn. Right lane blocked by emergency workers.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:01 AM
Good Thursday morning. Some showers beginning this afternoon for #Toronto GTA. There will also be some wet weather…
Latest Weather
Read more