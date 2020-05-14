What we do (and don't) know about the coronavirus and kids

In today’s Big Story podcast, schools in parts of Quebec reopened this week — though they look different. And other parts of the country will likely be considering this move soon. And as this happens we still don’t know exactly how children contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. Nor do we know how they’re impacted by it.

There are a couple of efforts underway to change that in Canada, if we can gather enough data quickly enough to report it. And even though we’re doing all we can, we also won’t really know how this virus behaves in kids until they’re back in their natural element … which means school. So what happens next? And what do we need to be aware of?

GUEST: Kelly Grant, national health reporter, The Globe and Mail

