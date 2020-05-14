Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian ride-hailing service eyes Foodora restaurants and customers
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2020 3:57 pm EDT
A Foodora courier picks up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Ridesharing platform Facedrive says it has signed a binding term sheet that could see it nab some of Foodora Canada's assets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
LONDON, Ont. — Ride-hailing platform Facedrive says it has signed a binding term sheet that could see it nab some of Foodora Canada’s assets.
The London, Ont.-based company says if it meets conditions laid out in a to-be-negotiated purchase agreement and gets court approval, it could gain access to 5,500 restaurant partners previously served by Foodora.
Subject to consumer consent, the term sheet may also give Facedrive access to Foodora’s customer base.
Facedrive says it expects the transaction to be complete in the next 45 days if it meets all of the conditions.
The term sheet comes after Delivery Hero subsidiary Foodora ceased operations in Canada on May 11 over profitability concerns and began bankruptcy proceedings.
Foodora owes about $4.7 million to creditors including restaurants, but Facedrive thinks their assets will come in handy for the new food delivery network it launched during COVID-19.
