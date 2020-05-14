Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in third quarter
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2020 5:06 pm EDT
Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT
Threaded cartridges designed for vaping are photographed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on Friday, January 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it incurred a $137.4 million net loss in its third quarter, down from the $1.3 billion it reported the quarter before.
The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the period ended Mar. 31 saw improvement because the quarter before it had a $762.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $210.6 million impairment charge on intangibles and property, plant and equipment.
Its third quarter net loss amounted to $1.37 per share, down from $14.16 the quarter before.
Analysts had expected the company to report 76 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Aurora also says it reached a net revenue of $75.2 million, up from the $56 million it accrued the quarter before.
The numbers were released just after Aurora’s stock surged by 91 cents or almost 11 per cent to reach $9.20.
