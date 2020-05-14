Loading articles...

Alberta to reopening economy today with delays in two COVID-19 hotspots

Last Updated May 14, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Edmonton on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Premier Jason Kenney wants answers after a man protesting public health lockdown orders was arrested outside the Alberta legislature this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — Alberta will allow all stores and daycares to reopen today, but two areas in the southern part of the province will have to wait a little longer for hair cutting services and restaurant dining.

Premier Jason Kenney says while Alberta’s COVID-19 case numbers have been decreasing, Calgary and Brooks are home to three-quarters of active cases and caution is needed. 

It won’t be until May 25 when people there can dine in a restaurant or get their hair cut.

In the rest of the province, there will still be restrictions on the businesses that are being allowed to reopen.

Restaurants can only open at half capacity and a 15-person limit on public gatherings remains in force.

Kenney says if the first stage of reopening goes well, the next phase — which includes movie theatres and spas — could go ahead on June 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published  May 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:06 AM
Stopped transport truck #SB427 express at Rathburn. Right lane blocked by emergency workers.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:01 AM
Good Thursday morning. Some showers beginning this afternoon for #Toronto GTA. There will also be some wet weather…
Latest Weather
Read more