World's biggest shipper expects 25% drop in container demand
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2020 4:33 am EDT
Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT
A container ship is docked at Maher Terminals in Elizabeth, N.J., Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
COPENHAGEN — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it expects its transport volumes to drop by up to 25% in the second quarter as the world economy slides toward recession.
CEO Soeren Skou said that the group was “strongly positioned to weather the storm” but that the COVID-19 crisis had had “a significant impact” on its activities.
The group presented its first quarter results, which showed revenue edged down to $9.6 billion from $9.5 billion for the same period last year. It booked a profit of $209 million, up from a loss of $656 million.
In a statement, the group said its full-year outlook contained “high uncertainties,” and the global container demand “is expected to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19.” It previously was for growth of 1-3%.