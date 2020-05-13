Woman dead after being hit by truck in Scarborough

A woman has died after being hit by a truck in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Toronto police are investigating reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a truck that ended with the truck jumping a median and striking two pedestrians.

It happened at Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadows Road before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics are assessing one driver on the scene who is in shock.

The second pedestrian was not injured.