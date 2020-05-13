Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Watchdog blasts compensation regimes for disabled veterans, calls for overhaul
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 12:14 pm EDT
Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
Lt.-Col. Craig Dalton, chief of staff for Task Force Kandahar, tells reporters in Kandahar, Afghanistan that Canada has given command of Kandahar city to the U.S., Thursday, July 15, 2010. Dalton is calling for a wholesale overhaul of the way in which the federal government compensates and supports injured ex-soldiers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
OTTAWA — Veterans ombudsman Craig Dalton is calling for a wholesale overhaul of how the federal government compensates and supports injured ex-soldiers.
In a report released today, the watchdog blasts the existing system for treating veterans differently depending on when they were hurt.
That has created inequalities, with some veterans receiving more compensation and benefits than others with the exact same injuries.
Dalton, whose last day as ombudsman is Friday, traces the problem to successive federal governments’ having never determined what financial outcomes they want for disabled veterans.
The result has been a mishmash of different benefits regimes as governments, including the Trudeau Liberals, have tried to address some gaps and created new ones in the process.
Dalton says the federal government needs to take a step back and figure out what it wants for veterans before creating a fair and equitable regime that helps them reach that goal.
