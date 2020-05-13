Loading articles...

Vancity CEO Tamara Vrooman to become Vancouver Airport Authority chief

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

Vancity CEO Tamara Vrooman is shown in an undated handout photo. The chief executive of Vancity is stepping down as head of the credit union to become chief executive of the Vancouver Airport Authority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

VANCOUVER — The chief executive of Vancity is stepping down as head of the credit union to become chief executive of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Tamara Vrooman, who will continue at Vancity until June 30, takes over the new job effective July 1.

She will replace Craig Richmond, who announced in November that he planned to retire in June.

Vrooman, who has spent 13 years as head of Canada’s largest community credit union, has also spent nine years on the airport authority board of directors.

She will be the first woman to lead the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Vancity says its board of directors is expected in the coming weeks to announce an interim CEO, who will take over starting July 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

