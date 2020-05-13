Loading articles...

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2 per cent

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

TANZANIA, Tanzania — The United Nations is forecasting that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 per cent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The U.N.’s mid-year report released Wednesday said COVID-19 is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the last four years.

In January, the U.N. forecast a modest growth of 2.5 per cent in 2020.

The United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects report said the pandemic is also “exacerbating poverty and inequality,” with an estimated 34.3 million people likely to fall below the extreme poverty line in 2020 — 56 per cent of them in Africa.

It said an additional 130 million people may join the ranks of people living in extreme poverty by 2030, dealing a “huge blow” to global efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger by the end of the decade.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: Stalled vehicle is WB 401 at Hwy 25 blocking the right lane, delay on the approach. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Frost advisory ENDED for #Toronto and PARTS of the GTA BUT continues for others... 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more