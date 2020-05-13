Loading articles...

Trudeau cites uncertainty around pandemic as reason for budget delay

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference at Rideau Cottage during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t saying when his government will provide a budget or fiscal update, citing economic uncertainty around COVID-19.

The government’s first budget since the fall election wasn’t delivered in late March as originally planned when the House of Commons went on an extended hiatus as a result of the pandemic.

Trudeau says the government is having difficulty determining what’s going to happen to the economy over the next few weeks, let alone the next year.

He says the government will look for ways to keep taxpayers apprised of spending.

Trudeau made the comments this morning after saying that seasonal and tourism companies that don’t qualify for other federal programs can get funding through regional development agencies.

He also says that students will be able to begin applying Friday for a new emergency benefit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

