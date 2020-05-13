Toronto to close part of Bathurst, Gardiner on-ramp at Jarvis for construction

Parts of Bathurst Street and the eastbound Jarvis Street Gardiner on-ramp will be closed until next year for construction, the City of Toronto announced Wednesday.

The city says due to traffic volume being down 45 to 65 per cent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, work on construction projects throughout the city have been accelerated.

As a part of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation, the eastbound on-ramp at Jarvis will be fully closed on May 18 at 12:01 a.m. and will reopen when it is completed in 2021.

Drivers are asked to use the Bay Street on-ramp, Lakeshore Boulevard or the Don Roadway to the Don Valley Parkway as alternate routes.

The city says this is the second to last phase of work on the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets. The final phase is expected to start later this summer.

For bridge and TTC track rehabilitation, Bathurst Street from Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard will be closed completely from May 25 to December 2020. Pedestrian traffic will still be allowed.

Crews will also be replacing a 144-year-old watermain on Bathurst between Front and Queen Street West.

The intersection of Church and Richmond Streets will also be reduced to two lines of traffic to replace a 143-year-old watermain. After the watermain work is completed, the entire intersection will be closed for TTC track replacement. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Mayor John Tory said all the city workers will maintain social distancing guidelines while completing the project.

“We are doing everything we can as a municipal government to speed up as much road construction as we can right now so that our infrastructure is upgraded and ready for the restart and recovery process,” said Tory.

Drivers can find a detailed map of all the construction projects across the city on the City of Toronto website.