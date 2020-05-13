Research says T. rex was built for long distances, not sprints

New research suggests that Tyrannosaurus rex, one of the most feared predators in the Age of Dinosaurs, was built for endurance, not speed.

A paper published today supports theories that the massive meat-eaters may have hunted in packs, and opens a window into the ecology of the ancient forests they roamed.

Previous theories suggested that T. rex may have been able to run as fast as 70 km/h.

McGill University’s Hans Larsson and his colleagues took recent studies on how mammals move and applied them to dinosaurs.

The researchers suggest T. rex topped out at more like 20 km/h — but the dino could keep it up for a long time.

Larsson says that means it could have used hunting strategies similar to those of pack animals such as wolves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020

The Canadian Press