No injuries in Mississauga armed carjacking

Peel police are investigating an armed carjacking in Mississauga overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 10th Line and Thomas Street, near Winston Churchill Drive and Britannia Road, just after midnight Wednesday.

Police say the stolen vehicle is a black BMW 5XG with the licence plate CKDP029.

No injuries were reported.

Police say four suspects were involved in the heist, all believed to be in their 20s, with slim builds, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-eleven, and they were wearing hoodies and masks.

The suspects were driving a black BMW S Series.