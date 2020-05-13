Loading articles...

Man in his 50s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 6:59 pm EDT

Police on scene where a man was struck by a car in the Jarvis Street and Mt. Pleasant Drive area on May 13, 2020. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

A man in his 50s was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Jarvis Street and Mount Pleasant Road area on Wednesday evening.

Police and paramedics responded to the collision shortly after 5 p.m.

A witness tells 680 NEWS a pedestrian ran across the street and a car struck him.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre in possibly life threatening condition.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Another reason why you should ALWAYS pay attention when behind the wheel.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:48 PM
The upcoming long weekend forecast across southern Ontario? I think this sums it up..so very 2020 of Mother Nature.…
Latest Weather
Read more