Kentucky Derby Museum to donate proceeds to virus relief

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum announced it will donate more than $10,000 of its proceeds from online merchandise sales to coronavirus relief efforts in the state.

The donations will go toward Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund and the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund, the museum said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

After the 146th Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Labor Day weekend, the museum pledged last month to donate 20% of online sales from collectible merchandise with the original race date of May 2 to funds that help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Customers realized it was a great opportunity to purchase collectible Derby 146 merchandise while supporting a great cause,” Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the museum, said in a statement reported by news outlets.

The museum’s gift shop will reopen on May 20 while implementing social distancing and state health guidelines, museum officials said.

The Associated Press

