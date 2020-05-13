Loading articles...

Grand Canyon National Park is preparing for phased reopening

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 4:33 pm EDT

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — As part of a phased reopening, Grand Canyon National Park is increasing visitor access to some viewpoints on the South Rim starting Friday.

“This initial reopening phase will increase access to our public lands in a responsible way by offering the main feature of the park for the public, the view of the canyon, while reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to our nearly 2,500 residents,” Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement Wednesday.

Park officials said the South Rim entrance will reopen May 15-18 from 6-10 a.m. and visitors will have limited day use access to viewpoints, picnic areas and some restroom facilities.

The east entrance to the South Rim will remain closed. The North Rim, which closes every winter, remains closed.

Commercial services within the park remain closed. Visitors are being told to plan to be self-sufficient, bringing food, water and hand sanitizer. There are no overnight accommodations available.

The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

The Associated Press

