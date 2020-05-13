Loading articles...

FBI offers US$1M reward in kidnapping of Coleman and Boyle

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 4:33 pm EDT

This undated militant image from video which has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, provided by SITE Intel Group, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to US$1 million for information directly leading to the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the abduction of Caitlan Coleman and spouse Joshua Boyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HOSITE Intel Group via AP)

OTTAWA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to US$1 million for information directly leading to the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the abduction of Caitlan Coleman and spouse Joshua Boyle.

Coleman, a U.S. citizen, and Boyle, her Canadian husband, were taken hostage in 2012 while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

The couple, along with the three children they had in captivity, were freed by Pakistani forces in October 2017.

Timothy Slater, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, says special agents and analysts are still actively working to identify the family’s captors, but they need the public’s help.

Boyle was accused of assaulting Coleman following their release, but in December an Ontario judge dismissed all charges against him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

