Durham police warn of ongoing puppy scams online

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 2:16 pm EDT

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, puppies play in a cage at a pet store (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Durham regional police have issued a warning to the public about online puppy scams that saw one victim bilked out of $1800.

Investigators say they’ve been alerted to more than 15 cases where a person saw an ad online, responded and sent money, but never received a dog.

In some cases, the fraudster even asks for custom fees or medical costs.

Some of the ads lure people with pictures of cute pets and even offer pure breeds for a low cost.

Police advise buying from a local reputable breeder or animal shelter instead of online.

