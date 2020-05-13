Loading articles...

'Is this year really possible?' A coronavirus vaccine explained

A screen grab taken from a video issued by Britain's Oxford University shows a person being injected as part of the first human trials in the United Kingdom to test a potential coronavirus vaccine, by Oxford University in England, Thursday April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-AP-Oxford University Pool via AP

In today’s Big Story podcast, you know the timeline we’ve been quoted every time a coronavirus vaccine is discussed: 12-18 months. But how accurate is that? What if we get lucky? What if we really, really don’t?

When you see news of a new vaccine entering a trial, how should you react? What percentage of vaccines that enter trials actually end up working? And if we do find a vaccine, how can we possibly make enough for more than seven billion people, and get it to them across the world?

GUEST: Robert Vanexan

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

