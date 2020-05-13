'Is this year really possible?' A coronavirus vaccine explained

In today’s Big Story podcast, you know the timeline we’ve been quoted every time a coronavirus vaccine is discussed: 12-18 months. But how accurate is that? What if we get lucky? What if we really, really don’t?

When you see news of a new vaccine entering a trial, how should you react? What percentage of vaccines that enter trials actually end up working? And if we do find a vaccine, how can we possibly make enough for more than seven billion people, and get it to them across the world?

GUEST: Robert Vanexan

