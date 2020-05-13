Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Is this year really possible?' A coronavirus vaccine explained
by The Big Story
Posted May 13, 2020 5:13 am EDT
A screen grab taken from a video issued by Britain's Oxford University shows a person being injected as part of the first human trials in the United Kingdom to test a potential coronavirus vaccine, by Oxford University in England, Thursday April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-AP-Oxford University Pool via AP
In today’s Big Story podcast, you know the timeline we’ve been quoted every time a coronavirus vaccine is discussed: 12-18 months. But how accurate is that? What if we get lucky? What if we really, really don’t?
When you see news of a new vaccine entering a trial, how should you react? What percentage of vaccines that enter trials actually end up working? And if we do find a vaccine, how can we possibly make enough for more than seven billion people, and get it to them across the world?
GUEST: Robert Vanexan
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
