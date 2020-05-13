Loading articles...

2 indicted in killings of Puerto Rico transgender women

Last Updated May 13, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has indicted two men in the killings of two transgender women whose bodies were found inside a charred car last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The charges include carjacking resulting in death.

The bodies of Layla Peláez and Serena Angelique Velázquez were found in the southeastern town of Humacao in late April.

The suspects were identified as Sean Díaz De León and Juan Carlos Pagán Bonilla. It was not immediately clear if they had an attorney.

Police have said the men had met up with the victims and became angry when they found out they were transgender women.

The Associated Press

