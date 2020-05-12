York police video shows officer calling mom of teen busted for stunt driving

York regional police have released video of an officer calling an incredulous mother to inform her that her teenage son snuck off in her car and was caught stunt driving.

The video shows the officer pulling the 16-year-old Toronto boy over on Highway 7, near Keele Street in Vaughan on May 4 just before 10 p.m. He informs him that he was just clocked driving 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“That means that you’re doing greater than 50 km/h over the speed limit, that means that you’re stunt driving,” the officer tells him. “That means that this vehicle is going to go into impound and you are going to lose your licence for seven days.”

Upon further investigation, the officer learned that the boy had taken his mother’s car without her permission, prompting the officer to get mom on the phone and inform her of the bad news.

The shocked mom responded with a series of stunned “wows.” The teen was charged with stunt driving, lost his licence for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as well.

In a separate incident on May 11 just after 11 p.m., York regional police pulled over a vehicle on Highway 50 north of Major Mackenzie Drive West in Vaughan.

Police say the driver was clocked at 160 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

A 22-year-old Oakville man was charged with stunt driving, and had licence suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for seven days. York regional police say that incident was one of nine on Monday night that resulted in stunt driving charges.

“High speeds on relatively empty York Region roads continue to be a problem. From March 1, 2020, through to May 11, 2020, officers laid 306 charges for stunt driving for vehicles travelling in excess of 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit, versus 149 charges during the same time period in 2019,” police said in a release. “Speed kills. Police are urging drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits.”

In a recent story that made international headlines, a 19-year-old was charged after provincial police clocked him doing more than 300 km/h on the QEW.