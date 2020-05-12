Loading articles...

Woman arrested for allegedly licking, wiping saliva on ATM

A woman was wanted for allegedly licking, coughing and wiping her saliva on an ATM near Pape and Cosburn Avenues. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have arrested a woman wanted for allegedly licking and wiping her saliva on an ATM.

Officers were called to a Scotiabank in the Pape and Cosburn Avenues area on April 30, just after 9:30 a.m.

It was reported a woman entered the bank around 5:30 a.m. Once inside, she allegedly began spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on the ATM and the surrounding area.

She left five minutes later.

Staff at the bank discovered the incident at 9 a.m.

The woman was identified as Holly Hobbs, 32, of Toronto and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was arrested on Tuesday and charged with mischief. Hobbs will appear in court on Wednesday.

