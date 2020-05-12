Loading articles...

Toronto breaks 80-year cold record for May 12

Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 6:07 am EDT

Heavy frost coats a fallen leaf just after daybreak. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bill Sikes

As a frost advisory continues across the GTA, Torontonians are waking up to the coldest May 12th seen since the Great Depression.

As of 4 a.m. on Tuesday, it was -3 C at Pearson Airport, beating a cold record of -2.2 C set back in 1939.

“We could be dealing with more record cold lows tomorrow morning and then finally we can say goodbye to the cold air,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor explained.

“We’re going to turn a corner and by the end of the week it will feel closer to 20 C.”

It’ll be a cloudy day with a chance of showers this afternoon with a high expected to reach only 9 C — average temperature is usually closer to 18 C.

Tonight, there could still be some patchy frost so keep those plants indoors.

The sun comes back on Wednesday with a high of 13 C.

