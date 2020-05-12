Motorcycle rider dies in Malvern crash

A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Police tweeted at around 9:30 p.m. that they were called to the area of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive for a report of a single-motorcycle crash.

EMS said they transported a man in his 30s to the hospital. Police said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Toronto police traffic services or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.