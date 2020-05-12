Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Suspect arrested in 2013 killing of Tahoe gas station clerk
by The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2020 4:17 pm EDT
Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
RENO, Nev. — A former Lake Tahoe resident living in Las Vegas has been arrested as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a clerk at a gas station in South Lake Tahoe, California nearly seven years ago.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says FBI agents and Las Vegas police arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe Tuesday in the cold case killing of Manpreet Singh, 27, of South Lake Tahoe Aug. 6, 2013.
Police say Donohoe lived at South Tahoe at the time.
Surveillance video showed a lone, masked gunman dressed in black walked into the US Gasoline Station at 10:40 p.m. and shot Singh as he was counting change behind the open cash register.
The gunman immediately left the scene. Investigators were unable to establish a motive but suspected the killing was of a personal nature because no theft occurred.
The El Dorado District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the case in 2017. A tip from a witness last summer and subsequent DNA evidence helped lead investigators to Donohoe.
Manpreet was a recent immigrant from his native of India who lived in Bakersfield, California and Carlin before moving to South Tahoe in October 2012.
Formal charges were pending Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Donohoe has a lawyer.
