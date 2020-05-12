Loading articles...

Feds pledge one-time benefit top up to seniors in coronavirus aid

Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 10:40 am EDT

A resident sits in her room at a seniors' residence in Montreal, on Jan. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Summary

Seniors who receive old age security will get $300, and those who receive the GIS will receive $200

$2.5-billion aid package will provide payments to 6.7 million seniors

Ottawa won't suspend OAS and GIS payments to seniors who forget to file their taxes on time

The federal government is giving seniors a one-time, tax-free top-up payment to help manage extra costs associated with the coronavirus.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte says seniors who receive old age security will get $300, and those who receive the guaranteed income supplement will receive $200.

In all, the $2.5-billion measure will provide payments to 6.7 million seniors, Schulte says.

She says many have faced an increase in the cost of living as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, from more for dispensing fees for medications or delivery fees for food and services.

She also says their savings have taken a beating as stock markets have tumbled.

The government is also announcing that it won’t suspend OAS and GIS payments to seniors who forget to file their taxes on time.

The most recent federal figures show there were 6.5 million seniors receiving old age security payments in March.

There were 2.1 million receiving GIS payments, which are meant to put a financial floor under seniors.

 

RELATED: Coronavirus and finances

 

Related Stories

Aid coming for seniors facing 'real' cost increases due to COVID-19, Duclos saysCoronavirus testing, contact tracing key to fending off second wave, experts say
|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch out on the SB 404 between 16th Ave and Hwy 7, a truck has lost a load of sod, that is now across the highway,…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 AM
One more cold morning tomorrow, possible record lows again 🥶 and then we start to turn the corner... finally! The e…
Latest Weather
Read more