Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Plans in motion for provinces to begin reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
A man cleans inside a closed barbershop as a pedestrian wearing a face mask is reflected in the shop's window, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa and Washington are working on plans to deal with an increase in cross-border traffic as states and provinces begin reopening.
There’s currently a Canada-U.S. ban on non-essential travel, which is set to expire next week.
British Columbia is allowing a partial reopening of its economy starting May 19, right after the Victoria Day long weekend.
The mayor of the provincial capital says the city wants to lend some support by spicing up the downtown core.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said Monday the recipe for a successful restaurant recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic could involve adding outdoor patios, parking lots, sidewalks and even streets to allow for physical distancing.
Vancouver’s council is also preparing to debate the issue today.
Ontario, one of the provinces hardest hit by COVID-19, is expected to extend its state of emergency to June 2, as retail stores were allowed to partly reopen.
The provincial legislature will sit today, while also holding question period again.