Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 56 more deaths

Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 11:06 am EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 361 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a jump from the 308 cases reported on Monday.

Fifty-six more people have died, bringing the total to 1,725. Of the 1,725 total deaths, 812 were in long-term care.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 20,907 with 73.6 per cent considered resolved.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, along with the numbers of people in intensive care and those on ventilators.

There were just under 12,000 tests completed in the previous day — the lowest total in a week.

The government has pledged to do 16,000 tests a day, moving toward 20,000 a day.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

 

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch out on the SB 404 between 16th Ave and Hwy 7, a truck has lost a load of sod, that is now across the highway,…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 AM
One more cold morning tomorrow, possible record lows again 🥶 and then we start to turn the corner... finally! The e…
Latest Weather
Read more