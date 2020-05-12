Ontario confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 56 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 361 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a jump from the 308 cases reported on Monday.

Fifty-six more people have died, bringing the total to 1,725. Of the 1,725 total deaths, 812 were in long-term care.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 20,907 with 73.6 per cent considered resolved.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, along with the numbers of people in intensive care and those on ventilators.

There were just under 12,000 tests completed in the previous day — the lowest total in a week.

The government has pledged to do 16,000 tests a day, moving toward 20,000 a day.

