NewsAlert: Canadian National Exhibition cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

TORONTO — The Canadian National Exhibition has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will be updated.

 

The Canadian Press

