Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,881.16, down 222.06 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 19 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $16.94 on 28.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down four cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $7.28 on 11.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 85 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $45.36 on 11 million shares.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII). Energy. Up four cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $2.71 on 9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 77 cents, or 3.36 per cent, to $23.68 on 8.9 million shares.

Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX:FVL). Materials. Down 1.5 cents, or 4.41 per cent, to 32.5 cents on 8.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 98 cents, or six per cent, to $15.32. WestJet Airlines Ltd. is extending its suspension of thousands of flights by another four weeks until July 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Calgary-based carrier is halting all U.S. and international flights, as well as more than 40 domestic routes as travel controls and public health concerns continue to choke off demand. The latest round of schedule scrubbing follows WestJet’s announcement on April 22 to suspend some 18,000 flights between May 5 and June 4 amid record-low passenger numbers. Air Canada cancelled all flights to the United States late last month after Ottawa extended its U.S. border closure by 30 days, with most international flights also halted and seat capacity down more than 90 per cent.

High Liner Foods Inc. (TSX:HLF). Up 35 cents, or 5.4 per cent, to $6.85. High Liner Foods Inc. reported a profit of US$14.2 million in its latest quarter as it saw a surge in demand from retail customers, but a drop in its food-service business as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The frozen seafood company says it is working to strengthen its retail capacity and carefully manage its costs, while also working with its restaurant customers as they pivot to takeout and delivery options. High Liner says its profit compared with a profit of nearly US$14.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Sales totalled US$268.6 million, down from US$277.4 million.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSX:RFP). Down 19 cents, or 6.5 per cent, to $2.73. Resolute Forest Products Inc. reported a loss of US$1 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of US$42 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue fell. Chief executive Yves Laflamme says the first-quarter results reflect a resurgence in prices for lumber that began late in 2019 together with lower maintenance costs in pulp and paper, offset by lower newsprint prices. Resolute says the loss compared with a profit of 45 cents per share a year earlier. Sales totalled US$689 million, down from US$795 million.

TMX Group Ltd. (TSX:X). Down $3.26, or 2.4 per cent, to $132.33. TMX Group Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue grew compared with a year ago as stock trading surged in volatile markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says it earned $70.1 million or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of $61.2 million or $1.09 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $220.3 million for the quarter compared with $197.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, TMX says it earned $1.53 per diluted share in its first quarter, up from $1.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press