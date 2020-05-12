London, Ont., nurse dies of coronavirus: union

A London, Ont., registered nurse has died of coronavirus, the Ontario Nurses Association said Tuesday.

“The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) is deeply saddened to report that ONA member Brian Beattie, RN, has died of COVID-19,” the ONA said in a news release. “He worked at Kensington Village, a long-term care home in London.”

The ONA said they are providing support to his colleagues and staff.

They added in the release the Ministry of Labour has been contacted and that the “ONA will be working with them throughout the investigation.”