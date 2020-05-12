HMCS Fredericton back in action after Cyclone crash

OTTAWA — The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton is back in action less than two weeks after its Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece, killing six Canadian Armed Forces members.

Department of National Defence spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says Fredericton resumed its six-month deployment with a NATO task force in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.

The warship had spent more than a week in the Italian port city of Taranto after the Cyclone went down in the Ionian Sea on April 29 in full view of some crew members.

While Fredericton is back on its mission patrolling the Mediterranean and Black seas, Le Bouthillier confirmed the remaining members of the Cyclone detachment including technicians and another aircrew have returned to Canada.

A flight-investigation team is studying the causes of the crash and is expected to present preliminary findings in the coming weeks, with a full report expected next year.

Le Bouthillier says the Defence Department is looking at options for recovering the downed helicopter, believed to be in 3,000 metres of water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press