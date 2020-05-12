A very Canadian solution to a problem we’ll hopefully never face

In today’s Big Story podcast, you’ve seen the stories and images from around the world. Hospitals built in China in 10 days. Convention centres turned into temporary coronavirus care centres. A medical train moving patients around France.

When healthcare systems become overwhelmed, solutions are needed quickly—and they need to be executed in a span of days or weeks, not months. Canada has avoided that drastic situation thus far, but if the virus spikes in the fall, officials will have a plan to create temporary hospitals wherever they’re needed. This is the story of how that plan came together.

GUEST: Kenny Smith, Temporary Healthcare Creative.

