CNE, air show cancelled due to coronavirus

It’s the annual tradition marking the end of summer in Toronto but this year, there will be no twinkling lights on the midway, no strange food concoctions, and no thrilling rides, as the CNE will be closed.

Organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the decision was made to protect the health and safety of workers, volunteers, and patrons as the world continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.

“Safety always comes first at the CNE, and the decision to cancel our event is the right decision during this critical time to protect the health of all Canadians,” John Kiru, President of the CNEA, said in a release.

“Summer in Toronto will not be the same without the sights and sounds of the CNE, alongside so many annual festivals and cultural events that have been forced to cancel. We stand in solidarity with the collective effort to curb this global pandemic, and we will all do our part to ensure it happens.”

The International Air Show, which accompanied the CNE every year, will also be cancelled. As well, all concerts at the Bandshell and the President’s Choice SuperDogs show will be cancelled.

The Ex was scheduled to run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.

This is only the second time in 142 years that the CNE has closed in its entirety.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of Canadians and families who have been affected by COVID-19; and we continue to draw hope and inspiration from the bravery of our healthcare and frontline workers, the compassion of everyday heroes, and community spirit that is stronger than ever,” said Kiru.

“We believe in the resilience of Torontonians; and know – when the time is right – the CNE will be back.”