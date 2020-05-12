Loading articles...

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is facing backlash over social media posts on the novel coronavirus that some critics are calling racist.

On Twitter and Instagram, Adams blamed the global pandemic on “(expletive) bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.”

He also decried the impact of the virus on the world, noting the cancellation of a series of shows he was set to play in England.

The tweet appears to have since been deleted but the Instagram post was still up this morning, though it seems comments have been closed.

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist, saying he was contributing to anti-Chinese rhetoric surrounding the virus.

Others accused him of losing sight of the true victims of a pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
Fort Erie bound QEW is slow from Fairview to Northshore because three lanes are closed for construction. Traffic be…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 AM
One more cold morning tomorrow, possible record lows again 🥶 and then we start to turn the corner... finally! The e…
Latest Weather
Read more