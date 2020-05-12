Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian prisoner files lawsuit over safety of inmates during pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 10:33 am EDT
Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
A prisoner and several human rights organizations have filed a constitutional challenge against the federal government over the safety of inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean Johnston and the organizations that include the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Prison Law Association are trying to compel the government to take proactive steps to ensure prisoners’ safety.
They say they’d like to see the timely release of federal prisoners, especially for older inmates or those who have underlying health conditions.
The suit alleges Correctional Service Canada cannot keep prisoners safe because it cannot ensure the proper physical distancing measures without reducing the prison population.
Johnston is serving a life sentence in an Ontario prison for murder and says many inmates remain in cells with bunkbeds.
As of Monday, more than 200 federal prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 and two inmates have died of the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.