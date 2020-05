Canadian filmmakers launch 'Greetings from Isolation' series of shorts

A group of Canadian filmmakers is creating a series of videos about the experience of isolation under COVID-19.

“Greetings from Isolation” is a collection of short films being released online at www.greetingsfromisolation.com.

Veteran film programmer Stacey Donen created the project, which will include new and original works filmed while living in isolation.

So far 45 filmmakers have signed on to the initiative, including Anita Doron, John Greyson, Richard Fung, Igor Drljaca, Sadaf Foroughi, Ann Marie Fleming, Nadia Litz, and Andre Turpin.

The short films are two to five minutes in length and span all genres, including fiction, documentary, essay and video diary.

Each filmmaker is using their own equipment to film in their living space, with no budget attached.

A news release says “Greetings from Isolation” is operating with no funding attached.

Should any revenue be generated in the future from the project, all proceeds will be donated to Food Banks Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press