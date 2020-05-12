Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada gives $790M to help vaccinate in more vulnerable countries
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 12:09 pm EDT
Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
International Development Minister Karina Gould responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 10, 2019 in Ottawa. Gould announced Canada will put $790 million toward vaccinating the world's more vulnerable populations through the Global Alliance for Vaccine Innovation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — International Development Minister Karina Gould says Canada will put $790 million toward vaccinating the world’s more vulnerable populations through the Global Alliance for Vaccine Innovation.
The funding will also support the global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, if an effective one is discovered.
Gould has promised $600 million over four years to help GAVI provide routine immunizations to children all over the world, and administer a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
It is Canada’s biggest-ever pledge to GAVI, $100 million more than a multi-year promise in 2016.
Gould also pledged $190 million over four years to support GAVI’s strategy to eradicate polio.
In a press release, Gould says COVID-19 has demonstrated that viruses don’t know borders and Canada’s health-care system relies on the health of people all over the globe.
