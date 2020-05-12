Loading articles...

Canada gives $790M to help vaccinate in more vulnerable countries

Last Updated May 12, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

International Development Minister Karina Gould responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 10, 2019 in Ottawa. Gould announced Canada will put $790 million toward vaccinating the world's more vulnerable populations through the Global Alliance for Vaccine Innovation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Karina Gould says Canada will put $790 million toward vaccinating the world’s more vulnerable populations through the Global Alliance for Vaccine Innovation.

The funding will also support the global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, if an effective one is discovered.

Gould has promised $600 million over four years to help GAVI provide routine immunizations to children all over the world, and administer a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

It is Canada’s biggest-ever pledge to GAVI, $100 million more than a multi-year promise in 2016.

Gould also pledged $190 million over four years to support GAVI’s strategy to eradicate polio.

In a press release, Gould says COVID-19 has demonstrated that viruses don’t know borders and Canada’s health-care system relies on the health of people all over the globe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: QEW towards Niagara is CLOSED at North Shore for construction, heavy delays from Guelph Line. #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 AM
One more cold morning tomorrow, possible record lows again 🥶 and then we start to turn the corner... finally! The e…
Latest Weather
Read more