Bryan Adams facing criticism for profanity-laced rant on China, coronavirus

Warning: Please note that the story below contains offensive language.



Canadian musician Bryan Adams is facing criticism for what many are calling a racist post on social media.

Adams was supposed to be starting a series of shows at London’s Royal Alert Hall.

A post on his Instagram account from Monday states: “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f—ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold.”

A video of himself singing Cuts Like a Knife is posted alongside the caption.

A post on Bryan Adams’ Instagram account on May 11, 2020.

The tirade was also posted on Twitter with a link to the Instagram post, but the tweet has since been deleted. The Instagram post was still as of Tuesday morning.

“He might have to re-release ‘Please Forgive Me’ after this rant #BryanAdams,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a good thing you have zero relevance in today’s world. What songs from the 80’s were you going to sing? Or were you going to play songs off your new album that no one listens to?,” another person wrote.

Adams has not commented or issued a statement since the post.

The musician was one of the many Canadians to perform in the COVID-19 charity concert “Stronger Together: Tous Ensemble” on April 25.