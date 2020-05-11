Will a Universal Basic Income finally get a real shot?

In today’s Big Story podcast, if there was one thing almost all governments—liberal, conservative, whatever—agreed upon when disaster struck, it was the need to get money into people’s hands quickly. And in Canada right now, millions of people are receiving $2,000 per month from their government.

This isn’t universal, but it’s a huge step towards a policy that has been fought for and fought against for decades, and not always by the people you’d assume would be for it or against it. So what is a Universal Basic Income? Where did the idea come from? How does it work and what would it take for us to give it a real chance at fighting poverty in the next few years?

GUEST: Max Fawcett, writer and reporter



