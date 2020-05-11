Loading articles...

High-level international cocaine dealers busted, Toronto police say

Alleged drugs seized as part of Project Corredor, May 11, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’ve seized a significant quantity of pure cocaine that was allegedly being smuggled across the Canadian border.

Drug squad Insp. Don Belanger says police have taken down a collection of high-level professional dealers.

He says officers seized 61 kilograms of pure cocaine in the investigation, dubbed Project Corredor, that began last fall.

Belanger says the coke was packaged in one-kilogram bricks that were allegedly stashed in a few condominiums and a house in locations across the city – in mid-town Toronto, North York, and Scarborough.

He says officers also seized $210,000 in Canadian cash, $14,000 in American cash and 30,000 euros.

Belanger says four men were charged and released and are set to appear in a Toronto court in mid-June while the force continues to look for two others.

Andrew Wilson, 47, and Alan Jones-Smith, 30, both of Toronto, are wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

For a complete look at all of the items seized, click here.

