Real estate trusts report May commercial rent payments in line with April

TORONTO — Real estate investment trusts say that levels of commercial rent payments at the start of May were similar to April despite the additional full month of COVID-19-related closures.

Reporting on quarterly earnings, REITs such as SmartCentres, Crombie, First Capital Corp. and CT say levels were similar, though the trusts saw wide differences in overall payments.

There had been concern that May 1 payments could be markedly worse than April after six weeks of restrictions related to the outbreak put increased stress on companies.

Some trusts say they exerted more pressure on larger commercial tenants, which they believed could afford to pay rent, near the end of April to help with their May collection.

Trusts say they have also offered deferral plans for smaller tenants and that they are working through those policies on a case-by-case basis.

The federal government is expected to announce more details soon about their commercial rent relief program for small businesses as it aims to have the program open in the second half of May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SRU.UN)(TSX:CRR.UN)(TSX:FCR.UN)(CTR.UN)

The Canadian Press