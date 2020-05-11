Loading articles...

Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in NYC; no suspect arrested

Last Updated May 11, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

NEW YORK — Up-and-coming rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed in New York City, police said Monday.

The 21-year-old, who was born Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighbourhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Blixky’s Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew, but decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Dixie, two right lanes and ramp lane blocked with a collision. Slow from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:09 AM
🥶FROST ADVISORY🥶continues for many BUT milder air returns beginning mid week!
Latest Weather
Read more